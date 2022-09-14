Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Upgraded to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Perrigo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.33.
Perrigo Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average is $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -56.19 and a beta of 0.92. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $50.90.
Perrigo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -148.57%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth $97,046,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth $59,147,000. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 45.3% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,776,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,679 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 11,414.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 996,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,429,000 after acquiring an additional 987,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 141.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,602,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,592,000 after acquiring an additional 937,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.
