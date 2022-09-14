Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fanhua in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FANH opened at $5.09 on Monday. Fanhua has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $273.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 108.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 2,798.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 63.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 1,496.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

