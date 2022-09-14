Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fanhua in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.
Fanhua Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FANH opened at $5.09 on Monday. Fanhua has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $273.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 0.46.
Fanhua Company Profile
Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.
