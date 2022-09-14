AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AFC Gamma to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of AFC Gamma from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFCG opened at $17.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45. AFC Gamma has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $345.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 56.14% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AFC Gamma will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other AFC Gamma news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of AFC Gamma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Gilbert Kalikow acquired 57,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $899,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,522,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFCG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AFC Gamma by 32.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 190,609 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in AFC Gamma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,306,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in AFC Gamma by 12.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its stake in AFC Gamma by 16.9% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 620,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 89,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AFC Gamma by 184.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 79,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

About AFC Gamma

(Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Stories

