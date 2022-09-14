PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AGS. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PlayAGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on PlayAGS from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

PlayAGS Stock Performance

AGS stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09. The firm has a market cap of $245.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.31. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PlayAGS Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 466.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 28,882 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 232,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 128,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

