Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT opened at $2.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $134.65 million, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Daktronics has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.14). Daktronics had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.32%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Daktronics by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,970,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after buying an additional 186,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Daktronics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,362,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Daktronics by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after buying an additional 368,099 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Daktronics by 32.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after buying an additional 435,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Daktronics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,413,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 52,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

