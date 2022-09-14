JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet cut shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.03.

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $61.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.58. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -50.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 441.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 30,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 24,540 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 11.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 556.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 307,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after buying an additional 260,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,677,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

