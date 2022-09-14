Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.25–$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $463.00 million-$465.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $463.99 million. Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.73–$0.70 EPS.
OKTA stock opened at $61.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.08. Okta has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $272.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.54.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,850.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,826 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth $69,245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,994,000 after buying an additional 264,423 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at about $15,625,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at about $7,535,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Okta by 27.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 214,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,453,000 after buying an additional 46,257 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.
