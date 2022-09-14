Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 169,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,621,958 shares.The stock last traded at $19.75 and had previously closed at $19.69.

Several research firms recently commented on OUT. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Outfront Media from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently 144.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 559,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,010,000 after acquiring an additional 108,353 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 18,773 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

