RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 13873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.

RYU Apparel Company Profile

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women in Canada and the United States. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance of athlete. The company sells its products through its retail stores and wholesale accounts, as well as ryu.com and ryu.com an e-commerce site.

