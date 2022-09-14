Wavefront Technology Solutions (CVE:WEE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 19000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Trading Up 16.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$6.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Wavefront Technology Solutions (CVE:WEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.46 million for the quarter.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

