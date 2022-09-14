Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 17,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 136,863 shares.The stock last traded at $27.04 and had previously closed at $26.70.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Pampa Energía from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Pampa Energía from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pampa Energía from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.
Pampa Energía Stock Down 2.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.84.
Pampa Energía Company Profile
Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.
