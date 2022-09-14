Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 17,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 136,863 shares.The stock last traded at $27.04 and had previously closed at $26.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Pampa Energía from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Pampa Energía from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pampa Energía from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Pampa Energía Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pampa Energía Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 487.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,069,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 887,249 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Pampa Energía in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,083,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 420,600.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 210,300 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 119,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 122.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 50,985 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Featured Stories

