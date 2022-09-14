Toroso Investments LLC Buys 430 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $13,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $943.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 199.56 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $862.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $903.76. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,913.77.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

