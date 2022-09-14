Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,170 shares during the quarter. Marathon Digital accounts for approximately 1.0% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Marathon Digital worth $34,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Marathon Digital by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,975,000 after acquiring an additional 141,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,486,000 after acquiring an additional 36,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 871.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Marathon Digital by 138.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,161,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,470,000 after acquiring an additional 673,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 730,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,406,000 after buying an additional 35,909 shares in the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ MARA opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 5.34. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12.

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 114.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MARA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Compass Point increased their price objective on Marathon Digital to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

