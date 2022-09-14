The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Position Boosted by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $14,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $767,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE ALL opened at $122.54 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.21.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 118.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus downgraded Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.