Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,520 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,751 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $200.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.31. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

