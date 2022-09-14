Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,070 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Comcast Trading Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $147.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.97. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.