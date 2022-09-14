Range Financial Group LLC Invests $1.73 Million in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,496 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000. EOG Resources comprises 1.1% of Range Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG opened at $122.91 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $69.17 and a one year high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

