Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 17,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $158.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.40. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

