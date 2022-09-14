iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.92. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

