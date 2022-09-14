Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT opened at $107.67 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.24 and a 52 week high of $155.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.31.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

