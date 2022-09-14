loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading Down 5.6% on Insider Selling

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68. 7,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 915,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Specifically, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,742,969 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,204,773.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony Li Hsieh bought 176,862 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $281,210.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,554,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,652,144.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 309,213 shares of company stock valued at $492,972 and sold 2,114,115 shares valued at $3,224,544. Company insiders own 88.65% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on loanDepot to $3.25 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, loanDepot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.56.

loanDepot Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.85). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $308.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.13 million. On average, analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in loanDepot by 26.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 66.7% during the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

