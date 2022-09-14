Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 43,328 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,328 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $10,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 124,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 32,364 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $19,282,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 108.2% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,442.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 726,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,492,000 after buying an additional 697,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFV opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average is $46.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

