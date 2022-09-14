PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.18.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Down 5.4 %

PPG Industries stock opened at $124.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. PPG Industries has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 110,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $858,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.