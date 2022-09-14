Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UBA. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.67.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $16.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $668.73 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 146.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 71.4% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 21.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

