Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Lowered to $93.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.53.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $84.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.92. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $84.03 and a one year high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

