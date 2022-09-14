Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Lowered to $93.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.53.
Shares of EMN stock opened at $84.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.92. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $84.03 and a one year high of $129.48.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
