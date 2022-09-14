Citigroup Cuts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $28.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Avantor to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62. Avantor has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 23.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,078,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,630,000 after buying an additional 395,210 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 276.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,166 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 39.1% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Avantor in the second quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

