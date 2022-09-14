Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UNP. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna cut shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.17.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $226.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.