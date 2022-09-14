Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.25

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $23.11, with a volume of 8973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

PLRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 78.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $56,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

