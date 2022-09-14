Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 13300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Great Atlantic Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of C$2.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15.

Insider Transactions at Great Atlantic Resources

In other Great Atlantic Resources news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson sold 1,869,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total transaction of C$205,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$65,198.43.

About Great Atlantic Resources

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada region. The company explores for gold, zinc, tungsten, and antimony, as well as copper, lead, silver, and precious and base metals. The company holds interests in the Golden Promise project covering an area of 16,525 hectares located in central Newfoundland.

