PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

PennantPark Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Management LLC increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,787,000 after buying an additional 290,107 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 391,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 29,351 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 60,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 68,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PNNT. StockNews.com cut PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.