PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
PennantPark Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
PennantPark Investment Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Several research firms recently commented on PNNT. StockNews.com cut PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.
PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.
