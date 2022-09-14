DT Midstream, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.

DT Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:DTM opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.78. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $59.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average of $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 3,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 332,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 182,730 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 33,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

