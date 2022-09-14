Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Now Covered by Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.07.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $78.81 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $78.71 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

