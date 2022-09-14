Pollux Coin (POX) Price Reaches $4.20 on Exchanges

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Pollux Coin coin can currently be purchased for $4.20 or 0.00020900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pollux Coin has a total market cap of $209.90 million and $10,335.00 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded 80.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00816700 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00016369 BTC.
About Pollux Coin
Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Pollux Coin Coin Trading
