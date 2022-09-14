Capital International Ltd. CA Raises Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,097 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in AON were worth $12,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in AON by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.70.

AON opened at $284.04 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.67.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

