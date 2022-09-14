Capital Research Global Investors Increases Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,502,492 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 10.85% of Affirm worth $1,428,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFRM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 54.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Affirm by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Affirm by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 51,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Affirm by 484.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affirm alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $80.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.31. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $176.65. The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 3.58.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

About Affirm

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.