Capital International Ltd. CA Increases Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA owned about 0.06% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $13,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 993,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,216,000 after acquiring an additional 121,900 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 126,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,114,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $98.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

