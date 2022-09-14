95,339 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Bought by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 95,339 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,838,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $242.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $146.40 and a 1-year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.17%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 18.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

