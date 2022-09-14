Planning Directions Inc. Decreases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Planning Directions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.19.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Trading Down 3.3 %

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $239.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.28.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

