102,937 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Purchased by Penobscot Wealth Management

Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 102,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 60,152,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,378,000 after acquiring an additional 827,440 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,373,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,091,000 after purchasing an additional 778,736 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,346,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,573,000 after purchasing an additional 748,684 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,804,000 after purchasing an additional 758,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,522,000 after purchasing an additional 456,041 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

SPYV stock opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.