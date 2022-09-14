The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 2.6% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. MKM Partners started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $277.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $284.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

