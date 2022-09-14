Delta (DELTA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $37,598.00

Delta (DELTA) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One Delta coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC on major exchanges. Delta has a total market cap of $22.98 million and $37,598.00 worth of Delta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Delta has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,314.04 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00056555 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012365 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00065419 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005407 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00075272 BTC.

About Delta

DELTA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. Delta’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,017,078 coins. Delta’s official Twitter account is @DeltaChain.

Buying and Selling Delta

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

