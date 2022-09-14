Compound Dai Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $555.78 Million (CDAI)

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, Compound Dai has traded down 0% against the dollar. Compound Dai has a market capitalization of $555.78 million and $6.20 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound Dai coin can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00816700 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00016369 BTC.

Compound Dai Coin Profile

Compound Dai launched on November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 coins and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 coins. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Compound Dai is compound.finance. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Dai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cDAI is the Compound's wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

