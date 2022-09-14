IOTA Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.43 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $750.40 million and $16.43 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00018774 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000040 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

