Blank Wallet (BLANK) Achieves Market Cap of $15.31 Million

Blank Wallet (BLANK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $15.31 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded up 39% against the dollar.

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

