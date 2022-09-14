TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Update

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
TSR Trading Up 8.4 %
TSRI opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. TSR has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48.
In other TSR news, Director Howard Timothy Eriksen acquired 3,000 shares of TSR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,344.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.
TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.
