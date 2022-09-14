TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Update

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TSR Trading Up 8.4 %

TSRI opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. TSR has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TSR news, Director Howard Timothy Eriksen acquired 3,000 shares of TSR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,344.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TSR Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TSR by 304.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TSR by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TSR by 215.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 50,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TSR by 29.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.

