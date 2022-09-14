Adshares (ADS) Price Tops $2.62 on Exchanges

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for about $2.62 or 0.00012867 BTC on exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $80.78 million and $1.52 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Adshares

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 30,825,525 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

