Conversant Capital LLC Makes New $5.36 Million Investment in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,000. Century Communities makes up 1.2% of Conversant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCS opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $86.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average of $51.85.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.31. Century Communities had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 4.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Century Communities from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

