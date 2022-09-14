Sanders Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sanders Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,693,840 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the quarter. Halliburton makes up about 1.7% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $871,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.53.

Halliburton stock opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.10.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

