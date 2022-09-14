Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,880 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises approximately 3.9% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,963,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,396,000 after purchasing an additional 162,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,969,000 after buying an additional 41,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $747,950,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cigna by 25.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CI opened at $286.82 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $296.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.86. The stock has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

