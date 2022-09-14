Sanders Capital LLC Buys 1,063,000 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,260,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063,000 shares during the quarter. Western Digital comprises about 0.8% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $412,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 217.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 155,574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth $4,651,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.78. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $39.03 and a 12-month high of $69.36.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

